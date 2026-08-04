WATCH: Iranian historian claims Jews ate children during Passover, removed their hearts

Iranian historian Ahmad Askari-Sarvestani espoused vile antisemitic lies, claiming that Jews in the Middle Ages not only used blood during Passover but would also eat children and remove their hearts from their chests.

Iranian Historian Ahmad Askari-Sarvestani: Jews Would Eat Children During Passover; They Would Kill the Children, Open Their Chests, and Take Out Their Hearts pic.twitter.com/2FLFIokVkU — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 4, 2026