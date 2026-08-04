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WATCH: Iranian historian claims Jews ate children during Passover, removed their hearts

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Iranian historian Ahmad Askari-Sarvestani espoused vile antisemitic lies, claiming that Jews in the Middle Ages not only used blood during Passover but would also eat children and remove their hearts from their chests.

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