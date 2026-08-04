WATCH: Anti-Israel activists stupidly mistake UPS store for congressional office August 4, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-activists-stupidly-mistake-ups-store-for-congressional-office/ Email Print Anti-Israel protesters were seen storming a UPS store, attempting to confront Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens over her AIPAC donations, when they suddenly realized their obvious and embarrassing error.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/VIDEO-2026-08-03-21-34-48.mp4 anti-IsraelHaley StevensUPS