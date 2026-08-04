Groups backing Palestinian terrorists raised over $250 million in US

Pro-Hamas protester wearing a keffiyeh at a demonstration on Broadway, outside of Columbia University, after suspension of Students for Justice in Palestine. (Shutterstock)

Israel says American groups backing Palestinian terrorist organizations raised more than $250 million.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism published a report accusing approximately 20 US organizations involved in anti-Israel activism of supporting terrorist groups, promoting incitement and collectively raising more than $250 million.

The report examines the organizations’ funding sources, leadership, public activities and connections with other groups. It alleges that some organizations used charitable or educational structures and intermediary funding arrangements to support campaigns aimed at delegitimizing Israel.

The ministry said Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli sent the report’s findings to members of congressional committees, the US Department of Justice and other law enforcement bodies, urging them to investigate the organizations and take action where appropriate.

“We continue to expose the true face of ‘innocent’ civil society organizations, which in practice support terrorism and incitement against the State of Israel,” Chikli said.

“This time, we did so through a unique study that traced the funding sources of these organizations, exposing no fewer than 20 entities working to promote terrorism,” he added. “Following these findings, I turned to members of Congressional committees and the US Department of Justice, calling on them to take action against these organizations and halt their operations.”

Chikli said organizations should no longer be able to support terrorism while presenting themselves as ordinary civil society groups.

Ministry Director General Avi Cohen-Scali similarly accused the organizations of concealing extremist activity behind humanitarian or civic causes.

“These are disguised humanitarian organizations that promote subversive antisemitic activity, delegitimization, and incitement to terrorism,” Cohen-Scali said. “We will continue to work to expose the links between ‘innocent civil’ organizations and terrorist groups.”

The ministry said the study was based on information gathered from public records, regulatory documents and legal sources in the US and other countries. It said analysts identified recurring connections between some of the organizations and groups designated as terrorist organizations by Israel, the US or European governments.

According to the report, money was sometimes transferred through fiscal sponsors or intermediary organizations that provided administrative and fundraising services to smaller activist groups. The ministry alleged that some of those arrangements allowed resources to reach individuals or organizations with links to terrorist groups.

The report also cited coordinated campaigns, conferences, demonstrations and advocacy efforts that it said went beyond legitimate political criticism and contributed to radicalization, incitement or violence.

Among the organizations examined were American Muslims for Palestine and its political affiliate, Americans for Justice in Palestine Action. The ministry alleged that the groups had connections to former organizations accused of links to Hamas, including the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development and the Islamic Association for Palestine.

The Holy Land Foundation was shut down after several former leaders were convicted in a US federal trial of providing material support to Hamas. American Muslims for Palestine has denied that it supports terrorism.

The report also accused the Palestinian Youth Movement of working alongside individuals associated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and promoting statements supporting the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations was cited over its inclusion on a list of unindicted co-conspirators in the Holy Land Foundation case and alleged connections between former officials and the Islamic Association for Palestine. CAIR has repeatedly denied accusations that it supports Hamas or terrorism.

Other organizations named in the report included the Muslim American Society, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, the United States Palestinian Community Network, CODEPINK and the Islamic Circle of North America.

The ministry also examined WESPAC, Within Our Lifetime, Students for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace, Al-Shabaka, Al-Awda, the Islamic Society of North America, Palestine Legal and Adalah-NY.

The report accused several of the organizations of cooperating with Samidoun, a pro-Palestinian prisoner advocacy group designated as a terrorist organization by Israel and sanctioned by the US and Canada over alleged links to the PFLP.

Students for Justice in Palestine was accused of openly supporting terrorist activity and organizing violent protests, while Jewish Voice for Peace was accused of cooperating with Samidoun and PFLP-linked figures and promoting rhetoric denying Israel’s legitimacy.

The report also alleged that CODEPINK maintained relationships with organizations and governments hostile to Israel, while Within Our Lifetime promoted support for PFLP members and worked closely with Samidoun.

The ministry’s findings consist largely of allegations and assessments based on associations, public statements, funding records and participation in joint events. The publication did not announce criminal charges against the organizations named in the report.

The ministry called on US authorities and online platforms to examine the groups’ activities, strengthen enforcement against organizations accused of supporting terrorism and close what it described as gaps allowing extremist networks to operate through nonprofit structures.