WATCH: Danon accuses Mamdani of fanning flames of antisemitism in NYC August 4, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-danon-accuses-mamdani-of-fanning-flames-of-antisemitism-in-nyc/ Email Print Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon blasted New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for inciting violence against Jews, citing recent attacks and statistics showing a surge in antisemitic hate crimes.Since Zohran Mamdani took office as Mayor of New York City, there has been a troubling rise in hate crimes targeting Jews across the city.This is not just our opinion. The NYPD’s own statistics show a sharp increase in antisemitic hate crimes since January 2026.@NYCMayor… pic.twitter.com/CHug5HSqjj— Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) August 3, 2026 AntisemitismDanny DanonNYCZohran Mamdani