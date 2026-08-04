WATCH: Danon accuses Mamdani of fanning flames of antisemitism in NYC

Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon blasted New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for inciting violence against Jews, citing recent attacks and statistics showing a surge in antisemitic hate crimes.

Since Zohran Mamdani took office as Mayor of New York City, there has been a troubling rise in hate crimes targeting Jews across the city.

This is not just our opinion. The NYPD’s own statistics show a sharp increase in antisemitic hate crimes since January 2026.@NYCMayor… pic.twitter.com/CHug5HSqjj

— Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) August 3, 2026