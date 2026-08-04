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WATCH: Danon accuses Mamdani of fanning flames of antisemitism in NYC

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Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon blasted New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for inciting violence against Jews, citing recent attacks and statistics showing a surge in antisemitic hate crimes.

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