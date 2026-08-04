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WATCH: Hamas leader Ghazi Hamad claims terror group committed ‘no crimes’ during Oct. 7 massacre

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On the Piers Morgan Show, senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad called Hamas a “liberation organization” that doesn’t target civilians, claiming “some mistakes happened” during the Oct. 7 massacre.

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