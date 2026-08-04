WATCH: Hamas leader Ghazi Hamad claims terror group committed ‘no crimes’ during Oct. 7 massacre August 4, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-leader-ghazi-hamad-claims-terror-group-committed-no-crimes-during-oct-7-massacre/ Email Print On the Piers Morgan Show, senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad called Hamas a “liberation organization” that doesn’t target civilians, claiming “some mistakes happened” during the Oct. 7 massacre.This is a real video from Aug 2026Hamas senior Ghazi Hamad to Piers Morgan:‘Hamas is liberation Organization we have never committed any crimes’‘Maybe some mistakes happened, but it’s not the policy of Hamas’ pic.twitter.com/zcQtNQPhJR— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 3, 2026 Ghazi HamadHamasOct. 7th massacre