WATCH: Hamas leader Ghazi Hamad claims terror group committed ‘no crimes’ during Oct. 7 massacre

On the Piers Morgan Show, senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad called Hamas a “liberation organization” that doesn’t target civilians, claiming “some mistakes happened” during the Oct. 7 massacre.

This is a real video from Aug 2026

Hamas senior Ghazi Hamad to Piers Morgan:

‘Hamas is liberation Organization we have never committed any crimes’

‘Maybe some mistakes happened, but it’s not the policy of Hamas’ pic.twitter.com/zcQtNQPhJR

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 3, 2026