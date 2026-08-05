Watch: Piers Morgan confronts Hamas leader: ‘Your terrorists crossed every moral line’

British broadcaster Piers Morgan delivered a blistering rebuke to senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad, accusing the terrorist group of committing “utter barbarism” during the October 7 massacre.

“Your Hamas terrorists crossed every single moral, ethical and humanitarian line,” Morgan said, rejecting Hamad’s repeated denials. He noted that Hamas filmed and published its own atrocities, adding, “There is no justification.”

When Morgan pressed Hamad on the kidnapping of Israeli children—asking, “Why would you take hostage a baby?”—the Hamas official claimed the group “had no instruction” to abduct civilians and denied it had planned to take hostages.