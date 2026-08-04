IDF chief limits Gaza strikes as military sets conditions for ceasefire proposal

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir addresses senior commanders during a military conference held at the Israeli Air Force’s Ramat David Base, April 27, 2026. (IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)

Targeted operations against specific individuals, including those carried out in recent weeks against October 7 terrorists, will now require Zamir’s prior approval.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has ordered new restrictions on Israeli military strikes in the Gaza Strip, requiring advance approval for targeted killings while allowing troops to continue responding immediately to direct threats, the IDF said, describing the move as consistent with decisions made by Israel’s political leadership.

Southern Command officials said Monday that the directive followed a statement by the Peace Council calling on Israel to halt targeted killings in Gaza, as well as criticism from Egypt and Qatar over an Israeli strike earlier this week.

A security official said forces operating in Gaza will retain authority to neutralize any immediate threat if they come under danger.

However, targeted operations against specific individuals, including those carried out in recent weeks against October 7 terrorists, will now require Zamir’s prior approval.

Kan News reported Sunday that the military went about 30 hours without conducting airstrikes or targeted operations in the Strip.

After the pause, the Israeli Air Force carried out a drone strike in central Gaza, killing two terrorists. Since then, the military has again refrained from launching additional strikes.

Over the weekend, the IDF conducted 22 strikes across Gaza. Reports from the Strip said 28 people were killed.

Israeli officials assessed that the increase in targeted killings had intensified pressure on Hamas, which has sought to stop the operations.

The United States and the Peace Council have pressed Israel to suspend targeted killings, and the guidance issued to the military is that offensive activity in Gaza now requires authorization from the political leadership.

Kan News also reported that senior IDF officials are preparing to present three conditions regarding the Peace Council’s 15-point proposal for ending the war in Gaza during a meeting with Zamir on Tuesday.

Military officials are expected to seek full operational freedom to eliminate emerging threats, including terrorists viewed as a “ticking time bomb.” They are also expected to demand external oversight of weapons in Gaza rather than supervision by the proposed Palestinian technocratic government.

The IDF is also expected to oppose any partial or phased Israeli withdrawal before Hamas has been fully disarmed, a position that conflicts with the proposal’s provision for a gradual withdrawal. The demands will be presented to Israel’s political leadership for a decision.