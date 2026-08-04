WATCH: Former IRGC commander threatens US forces over blockade

Former IRGC commander Mohsen Rezaee warned Iran won’t tolerate another passage carved through the Hormuz waterway, cautioning that U.S. naval forces risk severe retaliation if the blockade persists.

Former IRGC Commander-in-Chief Mohsen Rezaee: Iran Will Not Allow a Second Corridor Through the Strait of Hormuz to Be Opened; American Ships and Bases Are in "Great Danger"; We Will Not Sit Idly by While America's Naval Blockade Continues; Ukrainian Attack on Iranian Ship Will… pic.twitter.com/L6LE3xuSDx

— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 4, 2026