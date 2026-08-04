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WATCH: Former IRGC commander threatens US forces over blockade

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Former IRGC commander Mohsen Rezaee warned Iran won’t tolerate another passage carved through the Hormuz waterway, cautioning that U.S. naval forces risk severe retaliation if the blockade persists.

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