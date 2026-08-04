Ireland removes Israeli vision system from government aircraft over Gaza policy

The exclusion of Elbit technology from the new Falcon 6X stands in contrast to other Israeli-origin systems that remain integrated in Ireland’s military aviation fleet.

By Bianca Jones, JFeed

Ireland took delivery of a €53 million Dassault Falcon 6X in late 2025 for use as a government multi-role aircraft, primarily transporting the Taoiseach and ministers, with secondary roles including air ambulance operations.

The aircraft was deliberately ordered without the FalconEye Combined Vision System, an enhanced vision suite manufactured by Israeli company Elbit Systems.

According to reporting in The Journal, procurement officials deliberately excluded the FalconEye system following a 2024 government policy statement from then-Tánaiste Micheál Martin prohibiting purchases of Israeli-manufactured equipment in response to the Gaza conflict.

Incorporating the system would have required a written agreement with Elbit Systems, which Irish defense procurement officials declined to pursue.

Operational Trade-offs

The FalconEye system provides pilots with enhanced situational awareness through a combined vision display that integrates multiple camera and sensor feeds, enabling landings in low-visibility conditions—fog, darkness, and poor weather—when other aircraft must divert.

Former Irish Air Corps pilots have described the operational value of such systems, particularly relevant given Ireland’s weather patterns, which frequently include fog and low-visibility conditions that can constrain aviation operations.

The Irish Department of Defense responded to inquiries by stating there are “no current limits on the operational capability of the aircraft,” using similar language in parliamentary responses.

However, well-placed sources told The Journal that the absence of the enhanced vision system does reduce pilot options during poor-weather operations.

Inconsistent Application

The exclusion of Elbit technology from the new Falcon 6X stands in contrast to other Israeli-origin systems that remain integrated in Ireland’s military aviation fleet.

According to The Journal’s reporting, certain new Irish Air Corps helicopters incorporate Helionix avionics systems co-developed with Elbit, and CASA 295 maritime patrol aircraft operate with Israeli-designed radar systems.

Officials have stated that these systems were retained where Israeli components were integral and difficult to exclude without compromising platform functionality.

The procurement decision reflects a broader tension between enforcing a stated policy on Israeli-manufactured goods and maintaining operational capability in a military context.

Supporters of the exclusion characterize it as consistent, principled non-engagement with Israeli defense contractors.

Critics argue the decision prioritizes symbolic policy compliance over equipping a government aircraft with a standard optional system that would enhance operational reliability in Ireland’s typical weather conditions.