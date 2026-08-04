WATCH: Inside the extensive efforts to excavate the historic Vilna synagogue August 4, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-inside-the-extensive-efforts-to-excavate-the-historic-vilna-synagogue/ Email Print During recent efforts to excavate the Great Synagogue of Vilna to preserve Lithuanian Jewish history, archaeologists have uncovered its central bimah and rare artifacts, along with more of its flooring and surrounding structures. archaeologysynagogueVilna