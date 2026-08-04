Trump denies weapons shortage: ‘We have far more ammunition than anyone else in the world’

An ATACMS missile being launched from an M270 MLRS. (Wikimedia Commons)

Assessments indicate that between February and July 2026, American defense forces utilized approximately 65 percent of their Patriot interceptor reserves and roughly 38 percent of their THAADs.

By Eliana Fleming, Kikar Hashabbat via JFeed

The United States military has depleted nearly its entire inventory of ATACMS and PrSM long-range precision missiles over the course of five months of active engagements against Iran, according to figures disclosed by sources familiar with defense data to Reuters.

The rapid drawdown of specialized munitions has raised serious concerns among security analysts and defense officials regarding global operational readiness, particularly in the event of potential conflicts with major powers like China or Russia.

The data reveals significant consumption rates across multiple categories of long-range offensive weapons and naval strike assets.

Besides ground-launched precision missiles, U.S. forces have expended slightly less than half of their naval Tomahawk cruise missile stockpiles.

Furthermore, assessments indicate that between February and July 2026, American defense forces utilized approximately 65 percent of their Patriot interceptor reserves and roughly 38 percent of their THAAD ballistic missile defense interceptors.

In response to concerns regarding inventory depletion, the White House released an official statement from President Donald Trump asserting that national munitions reserves remain robust and capable of supporting ongoing strategic requirements.

“We have far more ammunition than anyone else in the world, and far more than we need,” President Trump stated regarding national stockpiles.

“Our defense companies are producing, at this very moment, more ammunition than they ever produced in the past, in addition to expanding their factories and equipment at record levels.”

Pentagon officials also moved to reassure international partners and domestic lawmakers regarding the strength of current offensive and defensive capabilities.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell stated that military readiness levels across global commands remain sufficient to execute presidential orders whenever necessary.

“America’s military is the strongest in the world and has everything it needs to act at a time and place chosen by the President,” Parnell stated.

“We have conducted multiple successful operations across combatant commands while ensuring that the United States military holds a deep arsenal of capabilities to defend our nation and our interests.”