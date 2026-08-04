Iran, Oman expected to announce Strait of Hormuz deal within hours

Tankers and cargo vessels are seen in the Gulf of Oman, along shipping routes linking the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Sea, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (AP Photo)

Iran and Oman are expected to jointly announce the arrangement, which would allow maritime traffic to resume through the strait.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The United States and Iran have made progress toward an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran and the mediator, Oman, expected to jointly announce a deal in the coming hours that would restore commercial shipping through the strategic waterway, Al Arabiya reported.

The reported breakthrough follows what Al Arabiya described as U.S.-Iran contacts continuing at an “intensive pace,” along with positive indications that an agreement could reduce regional tensions.

Iran and Oman are expected to jointly announce the arrangement, which would allow maritime traffic to resume through the strait.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that negotiations have advanced, saying, “There has been progress in the talks with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.” He added, “There are ships moving through the strait. Oil is now flowing through the strait. The strait is open.”

Rubio said that while the United States’ long-term objective remains dismantling Iran’s nuclear program, the immediate focus is lifting the naval blockade.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also expressed optimism that a final agreement could be reached within hours.

He said the expected deal would guarantee freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and contribute to stability in global energy markets, adding that hundreds of ships are currently waiting to transit the waterway.

Al Arabiya reported that the emerging framework would establish a new mechanism to regulate maritime traffic while dividing shipping lanes between the Iranian and Omani coastlines.

The proposal remains the subject of disagreements. Iranian officials have reportedly argued that “service fees” would be charged to provide security for vessels and address environmental consequences.

U.S. officials have disputed that claim, saying no future agreement would allow Iran to collect payments or require commercial vessels to obtain Iranian approval before transiting the international waterway.

President Donald Trump said in recent days that the Strait of Hormuz could reopen soon, while emphasizing that any agreement must guarantee complete freedom of navigation and must not give Iran control over the international shipping route.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry denied holding direct talks with the United States but confirmed that indirect negotiations are continuing through regional mediators.

The diplomatic activity comes as security incidents continue in the Strait of Hormuz, including damage to a cargo ship from an unconfirmed source and additional attacks targeting commercial vessels.