Pro-Israel Democrat Wesley Bell defeats Squad member Cori Bush in Missouri primary rematch

U.S. Rep. Wesley Bell, D-Mo., speaks during a primary election night watch party after winning the Democratic nomination Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Incumbent congressman turns back former Squad member’s comeback attempt as AIPAC-backed spending and the Democratic Party’s divide over Israel again shape the St. Louis race.

By World Israel News Staff

Rep. Wesley Bell decisively defeated former congresswoman Cori Bush in Missouri’s Democratic primary Tuesday, blocking the progressive Squad member’s attempt to reclaim the St. Louis-area House seat she lost to him two years ago.

Bell received approximately 59% of the vote, compared with 37% for Bush, according to results reported after the race was called. The margin was substantially wider than in 2024, when Bell defeated Bush by fewer than six percentage points.

The outcome represented another victory for the Democratic Party’s pro-Israel wing and a setback for progressive organizations seeking to capitalize on growing criticism of Israel among Democratic voters.

Bush had made Bell’s support for Israel and the financial backing he received from pro-Israel groups central issues in her campaign. Bell maintained that he supports the US-Israel alliance while disagreeing with the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and argued that his position was not dictated by outside political spending.

Bell told supporters after his victory that “the fight is just starting” and promised to “work with anyone who will work with us.”

“We do have a lot of work to do,” Bell added, emphasizing cooperation as he turned his attention toward the November general election.

Bell also presented the result as an endorsement of his work during his first term rather than a referendum solely on Israel.

“When we think about all that noise that was going on, I have a tremendous group of folks, and we just got to work,” he said during his victory speech.

The incumbent pledged to continue opposing President Donald Trump’s administration, saying he would “keep standing up to this reckless and cruel administration every single day.”

Bush offered no conciliatory message after the defeat. She accused Bell of failing to engage adequately with voters and criticized him for not attending candidate forums that included questions from the audience.

“It pisses me off that for the next two years this community will be represented” by Bell, Bush told supporters before continuing her criticism of his campaign and record.

The primary was a rematch of one of the most expensive and nationally watched House races of the 2024 election cycle. In that contest, Bell received 63,521 votes to Bush’s 56,723 after an AIPAC-affiliated super PAC spent roughly $9 million supporting Bell and opposing Bush.

Pro-Israel organizations again intervened heavily in this year’s race. United Democracy Project, the super PAC affiliated with AIPAC, spent more than $3 million to support Bell and prevent Bush’s return to Congress, according to Federal Election Commission filings reviewed by Axios.

A super PAC associated with the centrist New Democrat Coalition spent another $1.1 million, while the American Bridge-linked Project 218 invested approximately $250,000. Progressive groups supporting Bush spent slightly more than $200,000 collectively.

Bell also held a substantial direct fundraising advantage. His campaign reported raising nearly $3.3 million through June 30, compared with approximately $1.2 million raised by Bush’s authorized committees, according to Federal Election Commission records.

New Democrat Majority described Bell’s win as “another clear victory for Democrats who are focused on delivering results,” arguing that voters favored a candidate focused on governing rather than fighting members of his own party.

Bell received support from House Democratic leaders and the Congressional black Caucus. Bush was endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Democratic Socialists of America, Justice Democrats and other organizations on the party’s left.

Bush emerged as a national progressive figure after working as an activist during the protests that followed the 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson. She defeated longtime congressman William Lacy Clay in the 2020 Democratic primary and served two terms in the House before losing to Bell in 2024.

Bell also rose politically in Ferguson. He won election to the City Council in 2015 and later defeated a seven-term incumbent to become St. Louis County prosecutor before running for Congress.

While in Congress, Bush became one of Israel’s most outspoken critics and opposed continued US military assistance. Bell campaigned as a more pragmatic Democrat who supports maintaining the strategic relationship between Washington and Jerusalem.

Bush sought to portray the election as a test of whether wealthy outside organizations could override the wishes of local voters. Bell countered by emphasizing constituent services, federal investment in the St. Louis region and Bush’s vote against the 2021 infrastructure law.

Bush said she opposed that legislation because it was separated from a larger social-spending package that Democratic leaders had initially promised to advance alongside it. Bell argued that voting against the infrastructure measure denied support to projects needed by the district.

Bell will face Republican Paul Berry III and Libertarian Tom Schmitz in November. He will enter the general election as the strong favorite in a heavily Democratic district that the Democratic presidential ticket carried by 57 points in 2024.