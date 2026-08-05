Man with loaded gun in car arrested at Trump golf club ahead of president’s visit

Jeanine John Taele, 38, of Downey, California, arrested on August 2 after he was spotted monitoring the venue of an upcoming visit by President Trump. (FBI)

Suspect wrote “concerning statements” in journals and was found to be taking photographs and video footage of the venue for President Trump’s upcoming visit, authorities say.

By World Israel News Staff

A California man arrested with ammunition and a loaded pistol at President Donald Trump’s Los Angeles-area golf club has been charged with possessing an unregistered short-barreled rifle, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Jeanine John Taele, 38, of Downey, faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted of the felony charge. He also faces separate California charges stemming from the weapons investigation and an unrelated robbery case.

The federal complaint provides new details about Taele’s alleged activities at Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles in Rancho Palos Verdes, including an earlier visit to the property and his claim that he worked for the State Department.

According to an affidavit cited by the Justice Department, federal agents conducting a security assessment on July 31 saw Taele walking around the golf course while wearing an earpiece. He allegedly photographed and filmed agents as they prepared for Trump’s August 4 visit before leaving in a vehicle.

Taele returned to the golf club on August 2 while federal agents were continuing their preparations, prosecutors said.

After golf course employees alerted the agents, Taele allegedly approached them and claimed he was employed by the State Department and had been sent to the property as part of a security detail. He also acknowledged having a loaded firearm inside his pickup truck, according to the complaint.

Federal agents contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies determined that Taele was wanted in connection with a robbery investigation being conducted by police in El Segundo and detained him.

A search of his clothing uncovered a 16-round magazine loaded with hollow-point ammunition, authorities said.

Investigators searching Taele’s truck allegedly found a loaded 9mm pistol, an additional magazine containing hollow-point rounds, binoculars and a badge bearing the words “security protection agent.”

The discovery prompted a broader investigation involving the FBI, Secret Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A search of Taele’s Downey residence on August 3 uncovered an illegally modified AR-platform rifle, additional firearms, body armor, high-capacity magazines, an earpiece and two radio-signal devices, according to federal prosecutors.

Investigators also found several notebooks containing what authorities called “concerning statements.” Officials have not publicly disclosed what was written in the notebooks or whether they referred to Trump, the Republican National Committee fundraiser or the golf club.

The rifle recovered from the residence allegedly had been modified into a short-barreled weapon but was not registered as required under federal law. That firearm is the basis of the federal criminal complaint.

First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli said authorities had not yet established why Taele was at the club.

“We are still investigating the motives of this individual,” Essayli said, adding that authorities were grateful he was arrested “before the President’s visit.”

Federal investigators said Taele’s conduct raised particular concern because he appeared to be documenting preparations at a location Trump was expected to visit only days later.

The Secret Service said it treats seriously any information suggesting a possible danger to a protected person. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is examining Taele’s movements, alleged claims of government employment, weapons and writings.

Authorities have not accused Taele of planning an assassination attempt or established that he intended to attack Trump or those attending the fundraiser.

The Sheriff’s Department said investigators had identified “no credible threat to our communities.”

Trump proceeded with his August 4 visit to the golf club, where he attended a Republican National Committee fundraising event.

Taele also appeared in Los Angeles County Superior Court on state charges, including illegally possessing a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, receiving a large-capacity magazine and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

He was additionally charged with second-degree robbery in connection with an alleged November 4, 2025, incident. He pleaded not guilty to the state charges, and bail was set at $250,000.

A judge ordered Taele to remain away from Trump National Golf Club, stay in California and possess no weapons if released. A preliminary hearing in the state case was scheduled for August 26.

Taele was also expected to make his first appearance Wednesday in federal court in downtown Los Angeles.

The Justice Department emphasized that the federal complaint contains allegations and that Taele is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.