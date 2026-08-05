Chile, Honduras restore ambassadors to Israel after nearly two years of diplomatic strains over Gaza war

A broader geopolitical shift is unfolding across Latin America, as a growing number of conservative governments seek closer ties with Israel.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

Chile and Honduras officially restored full ambassadorial representation to Israel on Monday, marking a significant diplomatic breakthrough after more than two years of strained relations following the outbreak of the war in Gaza and signaling a broader regional shift toward renewed engagement with the Jewish state.

During a credential ceremony in Jerusalem on Monday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog received six new ambassadors from Germany, Nigeria, Georgia, Sri Lanka, Chile, and Honduras.

Most notably, the ceremony marked the return of ambassadors from the two Latin American nations, restoring full diplomatic representation for the first time since the Hamas-led invasion of and massacre across southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Following the start of the war in Gaza, several Latin American countries withdrew or limited their diplomatic representation in Israel as part of a broader regional effort to boycott and isolate the Jewish state, while increasing diplomatic pressure over its defensive military campaign against the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

Now, a broader geopolitical shift is unfolding across Latin America, as a growing number of conservative governments seek closer ties with Israel, allowing the Jewish state to build on this emerging momentum by expanding cooperation, strengthening alliances, and deepening bilateral relations throughout the region.

During Monday’s ceremony, Herzog welcomed Chilean Ambassador Gabriel Alejandro Zaliasnik Schilkurt and Honduran Ambassador José Luis Núñez Bennet, describing their appointments as a major step forward in restoring and strengthening Israel’s diplomatic relations with both countries.

Describing the return of Chile’s ambassador as a sign of renewed momentum in bilateral relations, Herzog said the appointment fulfilled a pledge made by newly elected President José Antonio Kast during his recent trip to Israel.

“I am now delighted to welcome Ambassador Zaliasnik here in Israel, who comes with a message on behalf of all Chileans to increase ties with Israel,” Herzog said during the ceremony.

“We’re really honored to have you here,” the Israeli leader told Zaliasnik. “Your arrival represents a milestone in the relations between Israel and Chile, and I had the great honor of being part of this process.”

Herzog also praised Kast as “a very honorable leader,” expressing hope that the Chilean president and his wife would soon visit Israel while noting his own desire to make a reciprocal trip to Chile.

Welcoming Honduras’s ambassador, Herzog referred to the country’s decision to maintain its embassy in Jerusalem as a symbol of the growing partnership between the two nations, saying bilateral relations continue to reach new levels of cooperation.

During the ceremonies, Herzog expressed hope for a future visit to South America, as Israel continues efforts to strengthen diplomatic, economic, and strategic ties with countries across the continent.