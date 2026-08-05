WATCH: Neo-Nazis surround Bulgarian hotel hosting Jewish teens, perform Hitler salute August 5, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-neo-nazis-surround-bulgarian-hotel-hosting-jewish-teens-perform-hitler-salute/ Email Print Harrowing footage from Bansko, Bulgaria shows several masked men dressed in black performing the Nazi salute and shouting antisemitic slurs at Jewish teenagers staying at a hotel while in town for a youth leadership event.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/VIDEO-2026-08-05-00-11-04.mp4 AntisemitismBulgariaNeo-Nazis