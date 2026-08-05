Israel weighs stronger Lebanon response after Hezbollah ceasefire breach

A 100-meter Hezbollah underground route discovered by the IDF in the Mount Dov area. (IDF)

The IDF said it launched targeted strikes in southern Lebanon after Hezbollah violated the ceasefire.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli political leaders blocked a request from the Israel Defense Forces for broader strikes in Lebanon after what the military described as a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire by Hezbollah, opting instead for more limited attacks as discussions continued over whether to escalate the response, Ynet reported.

The IDF said it launched targeted strikes in southern Lebanon after accusing Hezbollah of violating the ceasefire.

Security officials and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued consultations over whether to authorize a more forceful operation later in the night, and it remained unclear whether the current attacks would be Israel’s final response.

Lebanese media reported Israeli strikes earlier in the day on the village of al-Mansouri, near Tyre.

Shortly afterward, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson issued an immediate evacuation warning for the village.

The military later announced that “in response to Hezbollah’s blatant violation, the IDF has begun targeted strikes in southern Lebanon.”

The reported ceasefire breach came only days after several Israeli soldiers were wounded during an encounter involving the IDF’s Egoz unit in southern Lebanon.

The IDF’s 91st Division Fire Brigade was reported to be striking weapons depots and infrastructure south of the Yellow Line with artillery and airpower.

The military said the villages in the area were expected to be empty and that the operation was intended to send a message. Lebanese media reported that about 15 families remaining in al-Mansouri left after the evacuation warning.

Separate reports said another strike in Tebnine killed one person and wounded several others.

An Israeli military official said al-Mansouri lies within the security zone under IDF control, where military operations continue.

The official said civilians were evacuated “to protect their safety” and added that they had entered the area under the protection of the Lebanese Army, which “established a checkpoint in the area in violation of the agreements.”

The strikes coincided with negotiations in Rome between Israel and Lebanon following the U.S. announcement of an agreement between the two countries. Lebanon’s LBCI television described the atmosphere at the previous day’s talks as “delicate and sensitive,” saying discussions focused on the pilot areas, ending the fighting, tunnel demolitions and the destruction of villages in southern Lebanon.