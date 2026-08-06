WATCH: Mamdani booed off stage at Staten Island NYPD event

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was ferociously booed at the NYPD’s 43rd Patrol Borough National Night Out Against Crime in Staten Island, where thousands of local residents drowned him out and forced him off the stage in under a minute.

Mayor Mamdani got booed on Staten Island at the NYPD National Night Out event at Midland Beach, per this Facebook video. He smiled through it and kept remarks *very* short. pic.twitter.com/eswUhADDms — Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) August 5, 2026

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani was booed off the stage Tuesday night at Staten Island’s National Night Out Against Crime event, as loud jeers from the crowd cut his remarks short in under a minute. About 3,500 people attended the annual pro-police gathering. pic.twitter.com/rhbsb9syMQ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 6, 2026