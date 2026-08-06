Search

WATCH: Mamdani booed off stage at Staten Island NYPD event

Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-mamdani-booed-off-stage-at-staten-island-nypd-event/
Email Print

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was ferociously booed at the NYPD’s 43rd Patrol Borough National Night Out Against Crime in Staten Island, where thousands of local residents drowned him out and forced him off the stage in under a minute.

>