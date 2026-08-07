WATCH: New convoy sets out from Bosnia to breach Israel’s borders August 7, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-new-convoy-sets-out-from-bosnia-to-breach-israels-borders/ Email Print Similar to the boat flotillas attempted throughout the Gaza war, a new land convoy has launched from Bosnia and Herzegovina, aiming to reach Israel via Jordan and Gaza.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/VIDEO-2026-08-07-17-47-43.mp4 anti-IsraelconvoyGaza