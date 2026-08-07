New framework would divide Strait of Hormuz traffic control between Iran, Oman

An IRGC vessel shadows an American warship in the Strait of Hormuz Friday, May 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

The United States has said all vessels must be guaranteed free passage through the Strait of Hormuz

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A proposed arrangement for restoring maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz would give Iran authority over vessels entering the waterway and Oman responsibility for those leaving, as regional governments work toward a temporary framework for reopening the critical shipping route, MS Now, reported.

Two unnamed Middle East diplomats told the outlet that Oman has accepted the proposal. Iran’s approval, however, has not yet been confirmed.

The plan concerns a waterway through which 20% of the world’s oil and gas supplies are transported. Under the proposed division of responsibilities, ships entering the strait would come under Iranian control, while Oman would oversee outbound traffic.

Iranian officials said vessels would not initially be required to pay fees under the arrangement.

Washington has set its own conditions for supporting any reopening agreement. The United States has said all vessels must be guaranteed free passage, while a U.S. official said there should be no “impediments,” including requirements to obtain permission before transiting the strait.

The framework has also received support from members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, MS Now reported, citing an unnamed Gulf government official.

The United States and the United Nations International Maritime Organization are expected to have roles in formally announcing the agreement, according to sources cited in the report. No timing for an announcement has been established.

The reported framework comes after signs earlier in the week that Iran and Oman could be approaching an agreement over reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state media later said progress had stalled because of President Donald Trump’s threats of renewed U.S. military action if Tehran does not agree to a peace deal.

While Oman has now reportedly accepted the temporary framework, Iran has yet to publicly confirm its approval. The proposal would divide oversight of incoming and outgoing maritime traffic between the two countries while providing for the reopening of the strait.