Vance denies Netanyahu confronted him, calls Israel a ‘great partner’

Vice President Vance pushes back on report that Israel’s prime minister confronted him during Washington visit.

By World Israel News Staff

US Vice President JD Vance denied that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confronted him during a private meeting in Washington last week, rejecting the characterization while acknowledging that the two leaders held a candid discussion about their recent disagreements.

“He didn’t confront me. We had a nice and frank conversation,” Vance told Fox News when asked about an Axios report whose headline said Netanyahu had confronted him over his criticism of the Israeli government.

Vance described Israel as a “great partner” of the US but said partnership did not require Washington and Jerusalem to agree on every issue. The vice president said his responsibility was to advance American interests and that disagreements with allied governments were normal.

“When my viewpoint is averse to that of the prime minister of Israel, we have a frank conversation about that,” Vance said, describing the meeting as “pleasant, but direct.”

The exchange centered on a private meeting between Netanyahu and Vance during the Israeli prime minister’s visit to Washington on July 28. Netanyahu also met President Donald Trump in the Oval Office during the trip.

Axios reported that Netanyahu raised Vance’s increasingly public criticism of the Israeli government, as well as concerns about Israel’s weakening standing among Republican voters. A senior Israeli official described the discussion as a “frank and candid conversation,” while a US official said, “The conversation was direct.”

The report’s headline characterized the meeting as a confrontation, although the body of the story said US and Israeli officials did not consider it combative. A second US official described the discussion as “cordial and productive” and said the two leaders agreed to pursue further cooperation on shared interests.

Vance’s denial therefore appeared directed more at the word “confronted” than at the underlying reporting that Netanyahu had challenged him over his recent statements. Both governments have acknowledged that the meeting addressed substantive policy differences.

Relations between Vance and Netanyahu became increasingly strained as the vice president assumed a larger role in the Trump administration’s efforts to negotiate an end to the war with Iran.

Netanyahu opposed the US-Iran memorandum of understanding negotiated earlier in the summer but refrained from publicly rejecting it, according to Axios. Vance emerged as one of the agreement’s strongest defenders and argued that the US should prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons without becoming trapped in an indefinite regional war.

The disagreement became public in June after Israeli ministers criticized the US-backed understanding with Tehran. Vance responded with an unusually blunt warning to members of Netanyahu’s government.

“If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have,” Vance said.

The remarks were widely interpreted as a rebuke of Israeli officials who accused Washington of ending the fighting before Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities had been fully eliminated. Vance argued that Israel remained heavily dependent on US diplomatic, military and financial support and should not publicly attack Trump’s policy.

Tensions increased further in July when Vance alleged during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast that a well-funded effort had sought to undermine the Iran negotiations and attack him politically.

“There’s a literal foreign influence campaign being funded to tank the very deal that I was pursuing,” Vance said. He was referring to reports about an Israeli-linked digital campaign designed to shape American attitudes toward the war and diplomacy with Tehran.

Vance said people receiving money from the campaign had personally targeted him with dishonest accusations. The allegations were not accompanied by evidence that Netanyahu personally directed the effort.

Axios reported that Vance nevertheless believed Netanyahu’s associates and allies in Israeli and US media were attempting to weaken him politically. Netanyahu, meanwhile, was reportedly angered by Vance’s suggestion that he had encouraged opposition to Trump’s Iran policy and had failed to demonstrate sufficient loyalty to the president.

The Washington meeting was not the first difficult conversation between the two men.

According to Axios, Vance challenged Netanyahu during a tense telephone call in March over Israeli predictions about the Iran war that the vice president believed had proved overly optimistic. Those predictions reportedly included expectations that military pressure would quickly trigger a popular uprising capable of bringing down the Iranian government.