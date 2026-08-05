WATCH: Fetterman vows to always support and vote for Israel

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman said he supports Israel because it shares America’s values and interests, arguing that it is the only country in the Middle East with those common ties.

Sen. John Fetterman: Our nation has a very special responsibility to protect and support Israel. We are the Democrats. We have progressive values. Israel is the nation that has similar values in that entire region.pic.twitter.com/3B8eDWsaLx — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 5, 2026