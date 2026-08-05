After severe Hezbollah ceasefire violations, IDF strikes southern Lebanon

Smoke rises from southern Lebanon during an Israeli military operation, April 23, 2026. (Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

The IDF has documented repeated violations, including an explosive drone attack on an Israeli vehicle and attempts to recover weapons caches and reposition forces within the buffer zone.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

The IDF issued an urgent Arabic-language evacuation order for Mansouri village—the first in weeks—directing all residents to leave immediately and move at least 1,000 meters north of the settlement ahead of imminent military strikes following a Hezbollah ceasefire violation.

The evacuation, announced to residents of southern Lebanon, has prompted Israeli journalist Doron Kadosh to question whether the IDF disclosed to the public that Lebanese civilians had previously re-entered the designated buffer zone without authorization.

According to the IDF’s official statement distributed in Arabic:

“Hezbollah’s violation of the ceasefire forces the IDF to act against it with force. The IDF does not want to harm you. For your safety, you must immediately evacuate your homes in the village and move north outside of it for at least 1,000 meters.”

The evacuation directive represents the first formal notice to southern Lebanon residents since the November 2024 ceasefire took effect, signaling a major escalation in violations and a return to active military operations targeting the village.

The IDF then launched multiple airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in the area, in direct response to a blatant violation of the ceasefire by Hezbollah, which the IDF still has not detailed.

The Disputed Geography and Civilian Status

Mansouri is situated within the yellow line—Israel’s forward defense line demarcating the security buffer zone in southern Lebanon, established in April 2026 following cease-fire negotiations.

The village was designated as requiring complete civilian evacuation and was to remain under exclusive IDF control, according to ceasefire agreement parameters.

Yet despite the evacuation mandate, approximately 60 families continued to reside in the village on either side of the yellow-line demarcation throughout the ceasefire period, according to reporting from L’Orient Today and Al Jazeera from July 2026.

The presence of civilians in a zone designated as militarily controlled raised operational and legal questions about buffer-zone enforcement.

The Transparency Question

Kadosh, speaking on an Israeli journalist’s Telegram channel Wednesday evening, framed the evacuation order as evidence of a more significant operational problem regarding public disclosure.

According to Kadosh’s account, Lebanese civilians crossed the yellow line into Mansouri in recent weeks—a period when the buffer was supposed to remain evacuated and under IDF control.

Yet the IDF spokesman did not disclose these incursions to the Israeli public until the current ceasefire violation incident forced military response.

“The village is supposed to be completely evacuated, empty, and under IDF control,” Kadosh stated.

“But now, after Hezbollah violated the ceasefire, it turns out that Lebanese civilians crossed the yellow line in recent times and entered the village—contrary to the agreements—and the IDF did not act against it. Moreover, the IDF spokesman did not disclose this to the public until today, and we’re only discovering Lebanese civilians entered the village after Hezbollah violated the ceasefire and the IDF was forced to strike in place and evacuate the civilians.”

Kadosh called the sequence “strange indeed” and indicated he was awaiting an IDF spokesman’s response on how civilian incursions occurred “under the IDF’s nose” and why they were not publicly reported until military operations became necessary.

Broader Context of Buffer Zone Management

The yellow line has emerged as a central element of Israeli security doctrine in both Gaza and Lebanon.

It functions as a military demarcation where the area within the line is treated as a closed military zone, allowing the IDF to level infrastructure and prevent civilian return.

The concept represents a shift in Israeli operational strategy toward maintaining permanent military buffers as a standard response to regional conflict.

According to the Alma Research and Education Center, 52 villages fall behind the IDF’s Yellow Line in southern Lebanon, most of which had already been evacuated since fighting escalated in late 2023.

However, the continued presence of civilians in multiple villages within the buffer zone—including Mansouri—represents an ongoing operational constraint on IDF control claims and raises questions about enforcement mechanisms.

Hezbollah Violations and Operational Response Pattern

The evacuation order comes following Hezbollah’s latest breach of the ceasefire agreement.

The IDF has documented repeated violations over recent weeks, including an explosive drone attack on an Israeli vehicle near the Ali Taher ridge and attempts to recover weapons caches and reposition forces within the buffer zone.

In late July, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz linked the timing of a major demolition operation against Hezbollah tunnels to what they called Hezbollah’s preceding violation of the ceasefire.

The pattern follows a consistent cycle: the IDF identifies Hezbollah activity or presence within a designated security zone and moves to clear civilian presence before military operations commence.

What distinguishes the current cycle is Kadosh’s specific question about whether the IDF permitted or failed to prevent Lebanese civilian re-entry into the buffer zone—and whether withholding that information from the Israeli public represents a transparency failure.

The Operational Constraint

Kadosh’s line of inquiry touches on a broader structural challenge: whether the IDF can realistically maintain buffer-zone integrity when ceasefire arrangements depend on informal cooperation from Lebanese authorities over territory that nominally remains under Lebanese sovereignty.

The evacuation order itself proves Hezbollah activity in Mansouri. The unresolved question is the timeline of civilian return and the IDF’s operational response—or lack thereof—in addressing it.

The IDF spokesman’s office has not yet responded to Kadosh’s specific questions regarding the following:

When Lebanese civilians re-entered Mansouri

What IDF assessment identified their presence

Why no public disclosure occurred at that time

Whether the IDF took measures to prevent or restrict the incursions

How Hezbollah operatives leveraged the civilian presence for operational advantage

Contrasts With Previous Operations

In previous ceasefire-maintenance cycles, the IDF has publicly reported instances where Lebanese civilians attempted to cross buffer-zone demarcation lines, with evacuation notices issued directly to specific villages.

The absence of prior public notice regarding Mansouri re-entry suggests either a security sensitivity around disclosure or an operational oversight in communication protocols.