Five Palestinians accused in Hamas terror plot to appear in Cyprus court

Police found chemicals, including ammonium nitrate, and equipment that could be used to manufacture explosives.

By Kostis Konstantinou, TPS

Five Palestinian men accused of operating a Hamas-linked cell and planning terrorist attacks against Israeli targets in Cyprus are due in a Larnaca court Thursday.

The hearing will be procedural.

Prosecutors are expected to suspend three separate cases and consolidate them into a single indictment covering all five defendants before referring the case to the Larnaca Assize Court.

It will not mark the start of witness testimony.

The investigation began on May 21 with the arrest of two men, aged 32 and 38, near Pentakomo.

Police later found chemicals, including ammonium nitrate, and equipment that could be used to manufacture explosives at properties near Pentakomo and in Larnaca.

Investigators say the 32-year-old admitted being recruited by a Hamas operative, buying materials and photographing potential targets.

The 38-year-old, a physics professor, allegedly entered Cyprus illegally through the Turkish-occupied north to assemble explosive devices.

A 54-year-old Palestinian with Cypriot citizenship is accused of receiving parcels containing dangerous substances.

He denies involvement and remains in custody after a bail decision was overturned.

A 41-year-old arrested in Indonesia and deported to Cyprus is described as the network’s coordinator.

The latest defendant, another 32-year-old living in Limassol, was quietly arrested in July. He allegedly arranged the first suspect’s travel to Turkey, where instructions for the attacks were passed on.

His arrest was made public on Wednesday

The charges include terrorism, conspiracy to murder, participation in a criminal organization, and money laundering.

Previous hearings were held behind closed doors. Thursday’s proceedings are also expected to be closed, although this has not been officially confirmed.