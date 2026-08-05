WATCH: How the IDF is transforming aging armored vehicles into remote controlled robots

Since October 7, the IDF has steadily converted older armored vehicles—including tanks—into life-saving, remote-controlled robotic platforms that keep soldiers out of harm’s way.

Part 1: The IDF’s robot revolution has begun. Old M113 armored vehicles once headed for the scrapyard are now being transformed into remote-controlled “ghost” APCs, leading the way in Gaza and Lebanon while saving soldiers’ lives. Via Channel 14 Diplomatic Correspondent Tamir… pic.twitter.com/4NpEnhIi35 — C14 News Israel • Headlines (@c14israel) August 5, 2026 ;

Part 2: "When the war broke out, thousands of obsolete M113 armored personnel carriers were sitting in warehouses and were on their way to the scrapyard." Old M113 armored vehicles once headed for the scrapyard are now being transformed into remote-controlled “ghost” APCs,… pic.twitter.com/u2QeMpcUO0 — C14 News Israel • Headlines (@c14israel) August 5, 2026

Part 3: "From the narrow alleys of the Gaza Strip to the deep wadis of southern Lebanon, the massive explosions —sometimes heard as far away as the Tel Aviv metropolitan area or Haifa " Old M113 armored vehicles once headed for the scrapyard are now being transformed into… pic.twitter.com/vj9MsYWo45 — C14 News Israel • Headlines (@c14israel) August 5, 2026