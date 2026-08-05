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WATCH: How the IDF is transforming aging armored vehicles into remote controlled robots

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Since October 7, the IDF has steadily converted older armored vehicles—including tanks—into life-saving, remote-controlled robotic platforms that keep soldiers out of harm’s way.

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