WATCH: Iran’s economy continues to plummet as war and nuclear talks drag on

Amid war and nuclear deal negotiations, Iran’s economy continues to spiral as its currency collapses, water shortages worsen, food becomes increasingly scarce, and citizens grow uncertain about the future.

Part 1: "Trump announced he intends to attack, and everyone rushed to refuel. I'm visiting four Tehran gas stations, and all have lines kilometers long."

Across Iran, residents are facing kilometer-long gas station lines as fuel shortages and energy concerns add to growing… pic.twitter.com/0ngskbxoE2

— C14 News Israel • Headlines (@c14israel) August 5, 2026