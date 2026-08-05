WATCH: Iran’s economy continues to plummet as war and nuclear talks drag on August 5, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-irans-economy-continues-to-plummet-as-war-and-nuclear-talks-drag-on/ Email Print Amid war and nuclear deal negotiations, Iran’s economy continues to spiral as its currency collapses, water shortages worsen, food becomes increasingly scarce, and citizens grow uncertain about the future.Part 1: "Trump announced he intends to attack, and everyone rushed to refuel. I'm visiting four Tehran gas stations, and all have lines kilometers long."Across Iran, residents are facing kilometer-long gas station lines as fuel shortages and energy concerns add to growing… pic.twitter.com/0ngskbxoE2— C14 News Israel • Headlines (@c14israel) August 5, 2026 Part 2: "The Iranian economy is on a slippery slope."Rising inflation, a weakening currency, and soaring food prices are eroding the purchasing power of Iranian citizens, leaving many struggling to make ends meet.Via Senior Iran Analyst Dror Balazada pic.twitter.com/VvqQN0LD3f— C14 News Israel • Headlines (@c14israel) August 5, 2026 Part 3: The economic fallout is spreading across Iran.Businesses are struggling, unemployment is rising, and families are feeling the impact as the cost of living continues to climb.Via Senior Iran Analyst Dror Balazada pic.twitter.com/qEup3EzsNv— C14 News Israel • Headlines (@c14israel) August 5, 2026 Part 4: The pressure on Iran’s regime is growing from within.As citizens struggle with basic needs and rising costs, economic frustration is becoming a challenge the Islamic Republic can no longer ignore.Via Senior Iran Analyst Dror Balazada pic.twitter.com/kqhQ5g8VrF— C14 News Israel • Headlines (@c14israel) August 5, 2026 Read US war chief Hegseth cancels trip to Israel after Iran strikes economyIranWar