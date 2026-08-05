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WATCH: Iran’s economy continues to plummet as war and nuclear talks drag on

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Amid war and nuclear deal negotiations, Iran’s economy continues to spiral as its currency collapses, water shortages worsen, food becomes increasingly scarce, and citizens grow uncertain about the future.

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