WATCH: Fetterman pushes back against anti-Israel genocide claim August 6, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-fetterman-pushes-back-against-anti-israel-genocide-claim/ Email Print Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman said there is no genocide in Gaza, citing the complexities of urban warfare, and argued that most Palestinians killed since the ceasefire have been Oct. 7 perpetrators.Fetterman: Does Israel engage in a genocide?Stewart: In Palestine? Yes.Fetterman: I strongly disagree. There wasn't a genocide. The Jewish community actually experienced a true genocide.Stewart: They've killed like 1,200 Palestinians since the ceasefire.Fetterman:…— Clash Report (@clashreport) August 6, 2026 GenocideJohn FettermanJon Stewartpro-Israel