Search

WATCH: Fetterman pushes back against anti-Israel genocide claim

Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-fetterman-pushes-back-against-anti-israel-genocide-claim/
Email Print

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman said there is no genocide in Gaza, citing the complexities of urban warfare, and argued that most Palestinians killed since the ceasefire have been Oct. 7 perpetrators.

>