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WATCH: ‘Know you are not alone, millions are fighting for you,’ Dutch politician Wilders proclaims

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Dutch politician Geert Wilders reaffirmed his steadfast support for Israel, saying the Jewish state is not alone and that millions of people around the world stand with it and support its fight.

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