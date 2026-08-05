WATCH: ‘Know you are not alone, millions are fighting for you,’ Dutch politician Wilders proclaims August 5, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-know-you-are-not-alone-millions-are-fighting-for-you-dutch-politician-wilders-proclaims/ Email Print Dutch politician Geert Wilders reaffirmed his steadfast support for Israel, saying the Jewish state is not alone and that millions of people around the world stand with it and support its fight.Dutch Far-right figure Geert Wilders:We will never stop supporting Israel and fighting for Israel. pic.twitter.com/MpbPnNcaAu— Clash Report (@clashreport) August 5, 2026 Geert WildersNetherlandspro-Israel