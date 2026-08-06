‘This guy hates Jews’ – Trump rips El-Sayed after he narrowly wins Senate primary

President Trump excoriates ”Communist loser” Abdul El-Sayed after he eked out single-digit win in Michigan primary, calling his poor showing compared to polls a boon for Republicans and their chances for retaining the Senate.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

President Donald Trump launched a blistering attack Wednesday on Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed, repeatedly accusing the progressive candidate of antisemitism and declaring that he was “full of sh*t.”

Speaking at a campaign-style event in Las Vegas intended to highlight his administration’s elimination of federal taxes on tips, Trump turned to the previous night’s Michigan Democratic primary, where El-Sayed narrowly defeated US Rep. Haley Stevens despite polls that had forecast a more decisive result.

“The polls were wrong again last night when they thought it would be a landslide victory for a hater of Jews and a hater of Israel,” Trump said.

“This guy hates Jews,” Trump continued. “He’s a man of hate.”

El-Sayed has faced criticism over his fierce opposition to Israel and some of his campaign associations.

He has called Israel’s military campaign in Gaza a genocide and has described the Israeli government as evil and refused to endorse Israel’s existence as a Jewish state, positions that have alarmed some Jewish and pro-Israel groups.

The president said that El-Sayed’s expressions of concern for Jewish safety were insincere, telling the audience that the nominee did not “love Jewish people” and harbored an intense hatred of them.

Later in the speech, as Trump warned that Democrats were attempting to move the country beyond socialism and toward communism, he returned to El-Sayed.

“When I watch Abdul, he’s full of sh*t,” Trump said.

Trump also sought to reassure Republicans that El-Sayed would lose the November general election, saying the surprisingly close primary showed that polling had exaggerated the progressive candidate’s strength. He praised the Republican nominee without initially naming him.

“But he’s going to lose to our great candidate,” Trump said. “We have a great candidate in Michigan.”

El-Sayed will face former US Rep. Mike Rogers, Trump’s endorsed candidate, in a race expected to play a major role in determining control of the Senate. Rogers was the Republican nominee for the state’s other Senate seat in 2024, losing narrowly to Democrat Elissa Slotkin even as Trump carried Michigan.

Trump followed his public remarks with a Truth Social post Wednesday night portraying El-Sayed’s nomination as a political advantage for Republicans.

“Great news for the Republican Party. El-Sayed, a Communist loser who hates Jews and Israel, is the projected winner in his race with the Socialist. As usual, the Polls were way off on this one. She was not expected to do nearly as well as she did. Now, the Dumocrats crazy policies will only get worse!” Trump wrote.

Trump was apparently referring to Stevens as “the Socialist,” although she ran as the more centrist candidate and was supported by much of the Democratic establishment, including Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

El-Sayed defeated US Rep. Haley Stevens by less than one percentage point in Tuesday’s primary, winning 48.48% of the vote to Stevens’ 47.51%. The race was significantly closer than pre-election polling had indicated, with pre-election surveys giving El-Sayed an average lead of double digits.

El-Sayed, a 41-year-old physician and former Detroit health director, campaigned on Medicare for All, higher taxes on billionaires, stronger labor protections and ending US military aid to Israel. His victory was one of the most significant statewide wins for the Democratic Party’s progressive wing in recent years.

The primary was also heavily shaped by the Israel issue. Stevens received extensive outside support from pro-Israel organizations, while groups seeking to defeat El-Sayed spent tens of millions of dollars attacking his record and associations. More than $60 million in outside spending poured into the contest.

Following his victory, El-Sayed sought to reassure Jewish voters and reject accusations that his criticism of Israel was antisemitic.

“My commitment to Jewish safety is the same as I’ve got a commitment to my own kids,” he said Wednesday. “That’s the highest commitment I can offer.”

Republicans have signaled that El-Sayed’s positions on Israel, immigration and health care will form a central part of their general-election campaign. GOP advertisements released after the primary described him as “dangerous” and “the most radical Senate candidate in America.”

“The choice this November is simple: common sense or complete insanity,” Rogers said, accusing El-Sayed of representing “ideological fanaticism.”

Democrats, meanwhile, moved quickly to unite behind El-Sayed. Stevens congratulated him and pledged her support, while Schumer and other party leaders who had backed her said they would work to elect the Democratic nominee.

The seat is being vacated by retiring Democratic Sen. Gary Peters. Democrats must retain it as they seek to overcome the Republican Senate majority in November, while Republicans view El-Sayed’s nomination as an opportunity to capture a seat in a state Trump has won twice.