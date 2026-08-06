Two IDF reservists killed in southern Lebanon, 4 wounded

Maj. (res.) Harel Birenstock (left) and Sgt. Maj. (res.) Tamir Vaknin, who fell in Lebanon on August 5, 2026 (Screenshot)

An IDF investigation found troops entered a booby-trapped building before the powerful explosion killed two reservists.

By World Israel News Staff

Two Israeli reservist soldiers were killed and four others were wounded on Wednesday when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated during an operation in southern Lebanon, amid a shaky ceasefire and diplomatic efforts aimed at securing an Israeli troop withdrawal from the area.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces identified the fallen soldiers as Maj. (res.) Harel Birenstock, 34, a company commander from Nokdim, and Sgt. Maj. (res.) Tamir Vaknin, 33, from Eilat. Both served in the 2855th Battalion of the 55th Paratroopers Brigade.

According to an initial IDF investigation, the reservists had entered a building in the southern Lebanese town of Majdal Zoun as part of an operation targeting Hezbollah infrastructure. The structure had reportedly been designated for demolition after military forces identified it as being used by the Iran-backed terrorist organization.

Shortly after the troops entered the building, a powerful IED exploded, killing Birenstock and Vaknin instantly and seriously wounding four additional soldiers. The wounded troops were evacuated for medical treatment, while the military launched an investigation into how the explosive device had been concealed and whether additional booby-trapped structures remain in the area.

In response to the attack, the IDF carried out what it described as “precise strikes” against Hezbollah targets in the vicinity. The retaliatory operation marked the first significant Israeli strikes against Hezbollah assets in several days.

“In light of the Hezbollah terror organization’s violation of the ceasefire agreement, the IDF is compelled to operate against it with force,” said Lt. Col. Ella Waweya, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokeswoman, in a statement directed at residents of southern Lebanon.

“Anyone located near Hezbollah operatives, facilities, or weapons is putting their life at risk!”

Separately on Wednesday, the IDF disclosed that one of its interceptor missiles was mistakenly launched toward Israeli troops operating in southern Lebanon. No injuries were reported in the incident, and the military said the circumstances surrounding the accidental launch are also under investigation.