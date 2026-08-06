WATCH: Netanyahu and Israeli delegation celebrate late Sen. Lindsey Graham’s birthday in new footage August 6, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-and-israeli-delegation-celebrate-late-sen-lindsey-grahams-birthday-in-new-footage/ Email Print New footage from an upcoming documentary shows Prime Minister Netanyahu and his entourage wishing late Senator Lindsey Graham a happy birthday before Graham jokes that his cake from Saudi Arabia was bigger.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/VIDEO-2026-08-06-12-25-53.mp4 Benjamin NetanyahuBirthdayLindsey Graham