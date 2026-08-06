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WATCH: Netanyahu and Israeli delegation celebrate late Sen. Lindsey Graham’s birthday in new footage

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New footage from an upcoming documentary shows Prime Minister Netanyahu and his entourage wishing late Senator Lindsey Graham a happy birthday before Graham jokes that his cake from Saudi Arabia was bigger.

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