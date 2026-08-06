Trump admin will require prospective immigrants to post six figure bonds to prove they won’t be a ‘burden’

The State Department says these bonds will help “protect American public benefits programs from the financial burden of foreigners who arrive with major medical expenses or other needs.”

By Adam Kredo, The Washington Free Beacon

The Trump administration will require that some prospective immigrants post a bond of up to $250,000 in order to obtain a U.S. visa as part of a new pilot program aimed at ensuring those who seek a new home in America have the financial means to support themselves without taxpayer handouts, the Washington Free Beacon can reveal.

The pilot bond program, which will go into effect Tuesday morning in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security, will initially apply to certain immigrants from the Dominican Republic and could expand to other nations in the future.

A State Department official confirmed to the Free Beacon that American consular offices in the Caribbean nation will begin requiring certain immigrants “who have been found ineligible on public charge grounds to post a bond with [U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services] in order to be issued an immigrant visa.”

The “public charge” designation applies to those immigrants who were initially denied a visa over concerns they cannot financially support themselves and would rely on taxpayer-funded benefits.

Generally, consular offices will have discretion to set bond amounts and will assess them on a case-by-case basis that considers “the applicant’s particular circumstances.”

In some of the individual cases being processed this week, the bonds are being assessed in the range of $100,000 or $250,000, according to information provided by the State Department.

“As part of this comprehensive initiative,” a State Department official said, “the Department is implementing a long-standing legal authority under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) to require certain visa applicants—those who are otherwise ineligible for a visa because they are likely to become a public charge—to post a bond as a way to tangibly demonstrate they have access to the funds needed to support themselves.”

The State Department says these bonds will help “protect American public benefits programs from the financial burden of foreigners who arrive with major medical expenses or other needs.”

The program is being implemented under existing legal authorities granted by the Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows certain visa applicants who would otherwise be ineligible to post a bond “as a way to tangibly demonstrate they have access to the funds needed to support themselves,” according to information provided by the State Department.

The initiative comes as the Trump administration and its GOP allies attempt to stem the flow of taxpayer cash to new arrivals who entered the country with no financial resources and may seek to take advantage of government welfare programs.

“Immigrating to the United States is a privilege, not a right. Those who seek to obtain that privilege must be capable of demonstrating that they will be a benefit—rather than a burden—to our nation,” the State Department official said.

“The Trump Administration is restoring the basic expectation that those who immigrate to the United States should contribute to our society more than they take from it. Under Secretary Rubio’s leadership, the Department of State is putting that principle into action.”

Immigrants consumed around $401.6 billion in welfare and entitlement benefits in 2023, according to a recent study by the left-of-center Cato Institute think tank, which noted that American-born citizens tend to benefit more than their immigrant counterparts.

Around $125.2 billion in funding was consumed by noncitizens, according to the report, and another $310.1 billion by naturalized immigrants.

The Center for Immigration Studies, meanwhile, relied on government data from 2024 to determine “that 51 percent of households headed by legal immigrants use at least one major welfare program,” compared with 37 percent for U.S.-born households.

The February report stated that “no one program explains the higher overall use of welfare by immigrants” and noted further that “immigrant welfare use is common among both newer arrivals and established immigrants.”

Of households headed by an immigrant in the United States for less than 10 years, 48 percent accessed one or more programs, the report said. Fifty-four percent of those in the United States for 10 years or more did the same.

The State Department maintains that its bond program will offer a second chance to those immigrants who were already denied a visa due to their financial status.

Those applicants “who have the resources to pay their own way” will now have “an additional option to demonstrate their self-sufficiency and qualify for a U.S. visa,” officials maintain.

The initiative, the State Department added, will also help restore “standards to our immigration system” and protect “public assistance resources for hardworking Americans.”

The Dominican Republic—whose economy is doing relatively well but whose population is considerably less wealthy than that of the United States—was chosen for the pilot program “based on the scope and scale” of immigrant visa operations at the U.S. embassy in Santo Domingo, according to the State Department.

Beginning Tuesday, these bond offers will be presented to “certain immigrant visa applicants” who were previously found ineligible on the “public charge grounds.”

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will determine when the bond can be canceled or if its terms have been breached.

The bond can also be canceled after the fifth anniversary of an immigrant’s admission provided the individual “did not receive either public cash assistance for income maintenance or long-term institutionalization at government expense.”