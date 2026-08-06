WATCH: Israeli Navy holds large-scale exercise in the Mediterranean, Red Sea

The Israeli Navy ran a large-scale exercise this week testing responses to sea infiltrations, aerial threats, and strategic asset defense, drawing on lessons from three years of fighting.

The Israeli Navy carried out a large-scale drill across the Mediterranean and Red Sea this week, involving warships, submarines, and border security forces, drawing on lessons from the past three years of fighting. pic.twitter.com/fQlO2ssqGs — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 6, 2026