WATCH: Israeli Navy holds large-scale exercise in the Mediterranean, Red Sea August 6, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-navy-holds-large-scale-exercise/ Email Print The Israeli Navy ran a large-scale exercise this week testing responses to sea infiltrations, aerial threats, and strategic asset defense, drawing on lessons from three years of fighting.The Israeli Navy carried out a large-scale drill across the Mediterranean and Red Sea this week, involving warships, submarines, and border security forces, drawing on lessons from the past three years of fighting. pic.twitter.com/fQlO2ssqGs— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 6, 2026 Israeli navyMediterranean Seamilitary exerciseRed Sea