Israeli and Ukrainian indicted in Iran espionage case

One of the spies was directed to photograph sensitive sites, including the Port of Eilat, a museum, and the military cemetery on Mount Herzl.

By TPS

An indictment was filed on Wednesday against two Ashkelon residents accused of carrying out espionage missions for Iranian intelligence, Israeli authorities announced on Thursday.

According to the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Police, Tremilan Amushkov, an Israeli citizen, and Alina Kushnirko, a Ukrainian national, were arrested in July on suspicion of maintaining contact with an Iranian intelligence handler and carrying out security-related missions at his direction.

Investigators said Amushkov had been in contact with the Iranian handler for several months and received payments in digital currency for completing various assignments.

Authorities said some of the missions were carried out together with Kushnirko.

According to the investigation, the Iranian handler instructed Amushkov to travel to Eilat and purchase a smartphone with a high-resolution camera, providing him with thousands of shekels for the task.

Amushkov was then directed to photograph sensitive sites, including the Port of Eilat, a museum, and the military cemetery on Mount Herzl.

The Shin Bet and Israel Police said Amushkov knew he was acting on behalf of an Iranian intelligence operative.

An indictment against both suspects was filed in the Tel Aviv District Court.