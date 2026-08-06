Two Israelis escape Jenin after getting stoned by Palestinians

Israeli soldiers operate in the city of Jenin, March 4, 2025. (Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

Both were reported unharmed despite the damaged vehicle and the stone attack.

By Gila Issacson, JFeed

Two Israeli citizens narrowly avoided serious harm today after accidentally entering the city of Jenin while lost, according to reporting from journalist Itay Blumenthal.

The two motorists were targeted with stones by dozens of Palestinians but managed to escape to the Gilboa crossing without sustaining injuries.

According to Blumenthal’s account, the two Israelis became disoriented while driving from a military base toward Afula and inadvertently entered Jenin, an area under Palestinian Authority control.

Upon realizing their location, the motorists immediately attempted to leave the city.

The situation quickly escalated as dozens of Palestinians began pelting the vehicle with stones.

The car’s windows were shattered during the attack, but the windows provided sufficient protection to prevent injuries to the occupants.

The two Israelis drove toward the Gilboa crossing, Israel’s main checkpoint controlling access to the Jenin area from Israel proper.

The motorists successfully reached the Gilboa crossing without further incident.

Both were reported unharmed despite the damaged vehicle and the stone attack.

Israeli authorities have reportedly reviewed the incident as a case of mistaken routing rather than a deliberate security breach.

IDF SPOKESMAN:

The IDF received a report today that two Israeli civilians accidentally entered the Jenin city area in the Menasheh Division.

The civilians came under attack from terrorists who threw stones at them. The stone attack damaged the vehicle, but there were no casualties.

The civilians linked up with an IDF force shortly after at the Gilboa Crossing.

Following the report, IDF forces moved into the Jenin city area and arrested wanted suspects.

The IDF stressed that entry into Area A is prohibited and dangerous for Israelis and violates Israeli law.