Mossad chief dismisses key planners behind failed Tehran strategy

Incoming Mossad Director Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman arrives to a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on February 5, 2026. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The written plan and operational frameworks were previously submitted for high-level review, including formal presentations delivered to President Donald Trump during bilateral security consultations.

By Eliana Fleming, Srugim via JFeed

Mossad Director Roman Gofman ordered the immediate removal of two top intelligence agency officials following the failure of a comprehensive operational plan designed to destabilize and overthrow the Iranian regime.

Reporting published by Channel 12 News revealed that the personnel actions affect the head of the intelligence directorate, who assumed her post in December, alongside the director of the agency’s Iran department.

Both senior officials served as the primary architects of the covert initiative aimed at replacing the clerical leadership in Tehran.

The strategic plan sought to dismantle the regime by establishing operational partnerships with regional minority groups across Iran, laying the groundwork for alternative governance structures.

However, military and intelligence sources confirmed that the complex operation failed to achieve its intended objectives.

Reporting by Channel 12 highlighted the definitive assessment of the operation within intelligence leadership.

“This plan in the worst case failed miserably and in the best case did not get off the ground at all,” intelligence sources stated regarding the operational outcome.

The written plan and operational frameworks were previously submitted for high-level review, including formal presentations delivered to President Donald Trump during bilateral security consultations.

Despite extensive preparation, the initiative was never successfully operationalized in the field.

Security sources indicated that professional friction existed between Director Gofman and the two department heads prior to the dismissal decisions, though officials officially characterized their departure as mutual.

Gofman concluded that the primary authors of the strategy must accept direct administrative accountability for the failure.

While both officials contributed significantly to national security throughout their careers, Gofman determined that structural leadership changes were necessary to realign agency priorities.

According to reporting by Srugim News and Channel 12, the dismissals represent the most significant internal reorganization within the intelligence agency since Gofman assumed command.