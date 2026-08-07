WATCH: Trump dismisses munitions shortage reports — ‘We have a massive, unlimited supply’

President Trump pushed back against claims that the U.S. is running low on munitions and interceptors, saying the U.S. military has a “massive and unlimited” supply.

“We have literally massive amounts of ammunition.”

President Trump pushed back on reports that the U.S. was running low on missile stockpiles after months of conflict with Iran, insisting the military remains fully supplied.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said the U.S. is “in… pic.twitter.com/W2pXecgJK1

— Fox News (@FoxNews) August 6, 2026