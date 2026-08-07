WATCH: Trump emphasizes Iran wants a deal — ‘They don’t want to be hit’ August 7, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-emphasizes-iran-wants-a-deal-they-dont-want-to-be-hit/ Email Print Responding to a reporter’s question about fluctuating gas prices, President Trump said prices would only be affected if he strikes Iran again—adding that the regime clearly doesn’t want to get hit and wants a deal.Trump on Iran:They want to make a deal. Look, it's obvious they don't want to be hit.They want to make a deal. So, we'll see. pic.twitter.com/pnInkXbP0u— Clash Report (@clashreport) August 7, 2026 Donald TrumpIrannuclear deal