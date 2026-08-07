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WATCH: Trump emphasizes Iran wants a deal — ‘They don’t want to be hit’

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Responding to a reporter’s question about fluctuating gas prices, President Trump said prices would only be affected if he strikes Iran again—adding that the regime clearly doesn’t want to get hit and wants a deal.

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