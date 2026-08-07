Hamas Nukhba terrorist who invaded Israel on Oct. 7 caught driving Gaza aid truck

The arrest took place before the driver had collected the humanitarian aid shipment he had been assigned to transport.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A Hamas Nukhba terrorist who participated in the Oct. 7 massacre was arrested in the Rafah area of the Gaza Strip while working as an aid truck driver and traveling toward the Kerem Shalom crossing, Channel 12 News reported.

The terrorist had taken part in the Hamas assault on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. Israeli security forces located and apprehended him after receiving information about his identity, according to the report.

He was subsequently transferred to security forces for further questioning.

The driver had been hired by a private merchant in the Gaza Strip to transport humanitarian assistance designated for Gaza’s private sector. He was traveling from the Gaza side toward the Kerem Shalom crossing when Israeli forces intercepted him.

The arrest took place before the driver had collected the humanitarian aid shipment he had been assigned to transport.

Israeli forces have also killed and arrested other Hamas Nukhba terrorists who participated in the Oct. 7 massacre.

In recent weeks, the IDF killed several senior Nukhba commanders who had taken part in attacks on Israeli communities and military positions near Gaza.

Those killed included the commander of the Nukhba squad that attacked the Re’im military base and the commander of a Nukhba squad that attacked Kibbutz Nirim.

IDF forces operating under the Southern Command have continued efforts to remove immediate threats to Israeli troops and civilians. Hamas terrorists killed in recent weeks had been involved in efforts to rebuild the terrorist organization’s capabilities and advance additional attacks against IDF forces.

The arrest also comes after previous cases in which goods were found being smuggled into the Gaza Strip aboard trucks carrying humanitarian assistance. Those incidents involved the use of the humanitarian aid system to bring other goods into the enclave.

The latest case involves a driver assigned to the private-sector aid system who was identified as a Hamas Nukhba terrorist before he reached the Kerem Shalom crossing to collect the shipment.