WATCH: Israeli man brawls with man over antisemitic slur August 8, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-man-brawls-with-man-over-antisemitic-slur/ Email Print An Israeli man at a Manila airport got into a fistfight after another individual allegedly told him, “Too bad Hitler didn’t finish the job,” and called him a baby killer. An Israeli man and an American man got into a fight at an airport in Manila 🇵🇭. The Israeli man alleges that the American man called him a baby killer and said: "Too bad Hitler didn't finish the job." As long as antisemitism continues to be accepted under the false label of… pic.twitter.com/l2wpibMcXg — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) August 8, 2026 Adolf HitlerAntisemitismManila