WATCH: Israeli man brawls with man over antisemitic slur

An Israeli man at a Manila airport got into a fistfight after another individual allegedly told him, “Too bad Hitler didn’t finish the job,” and called him a baby killer.

An Israeli man and an American man got into a fight at an airport in Manila 🇵🇭.

The Israeli man alleges that the American man called him a baby killer and said: "Too bad Hitler didn't finish the job."

As long as antisemitism continues to be accepted under the false label of… pic.twitter.com/l2wpibMcXg

— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) August 8, 2026