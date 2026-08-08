WATCH: Iran displays downed Israeli, US drones from war

Iranian state media released footage of several downed U.S. and Israeli drones recovered during the recent conflict, including a nearly fully intact Israeli Hermes 900 UAV.

Iran has recovered largely intact US MQ-9 Reaper and Israeli Hermes 900 drones. IRGC engineers are expected to examine the captured systems, study their technologies and reverse-engineer key components to help develop advanced indigenous drone models. pic.twitter.com/RcQKKSr8si — Current Report (@Currentreport1) August 7, 2026