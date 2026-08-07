WATCH: Huckabee meets autistic Israeli boy, names him ‘ambassador’ August 7, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-us-ambassador-huckabee-gifts-autistic-israeli-boy/ Email Print U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee met with Amitai, an autistic Israeli boy who shared his dream of one day becoming a diplomat.Moved by the moment, Huckabee took off his own ambassadorial pin and placed it on Amitai, declaring him the new U.S. ambassador on the spot.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/VIDEO-2026-08-07-17-37-37.mp4 ambassadorMike Huckabeepro-Israel