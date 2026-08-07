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WATCH: Huckabee meets autistic Israeli boy, names him ‘ambassador’

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U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee met with Amitai, an autistic Israeli boy who shared his dream of one day becoming a diplomat.

Moved by the moment, Huckabee took off his own ambassadorial pin and placed it on Amitai, declaring him the new U.S. ambassador on the spot.

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