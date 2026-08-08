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WATCH: Antisemite harasses Jewish man, son on London Underground

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Footage from the London Underground shows a man harassing a Jewish father and his young son, calling them imposters and accusing them of stealing his heritage, while a bystander intervened to defend the family.

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