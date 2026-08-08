WATCH: Antisemite harasses Jewish man, son on London Underground

Footage from the London Underground shows a man harassing a Jewish father and his young son, calling them imposters and accusing them of stealing his heritage, while a bystander intervened to defend the family.

A father out with his children in London was being harassed by a man when a bystander decided to swoop in.

The man immediately turns on the woman, asking her if she’s okay with them “stealing their heritage.” But she stands tall and continues to try to talk him down.

A moment… pic.twitter.com/yTxBVRcx3l

— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) August 7, 2026