WATCH: Iranian official admits China, Russia aiding regime against the US

Iranian political analyst Rouhollah Moddaber claimed that because Russia is providing the regime with extensive intelligence and military support against the U.S., NATO and Ukraine are stepping up their attacks against Russian forces.

Iranian Political Analyst Rouhollah Moddaber: Russia and China Give Iran Invaluable Intelligence Support, Which Is Why the U.S. and NATO Are Striking Deep Inside Russia pic.twitter.com/3RlgcuGj7J — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 9, 2026