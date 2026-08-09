WATCH: Iranian official admits China, Russia aiding regime against the US August 9, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-official-admits-china-russia-aiding-regime-against-the-us/ Email Print Iranian political analyst Rouhollah Moddaber claimed that because Russia is providing the regime with extensive intelligence and military support against the U.S., NATO and Ukraine are stepping up their attacks against Russian forces. Iranian Political Analyst Rouhollah Moddaber: Russia and China Give Iran Invaluable Intelligence Support, Which Is Why the U.S. and NATO Are Striking Deep Inside Russia pic.twitter.com/3RlgcuGj7J — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 9, 2026 ChinaintelligenceIranNATORussia