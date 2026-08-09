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WATCH: Iranian official admits China, Russia aiding regime against the US

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Iranian political analyst Rouhollah Moddaber claimed that because Russia is providing the regime with extensive intelligence and military support against the U.S., NATO and Ukraine are stepping up their attacks against Russian forces.

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