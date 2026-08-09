Syria dismantles ISIS cell near Golan Heights, arrests 9 suspects

Security forces in Syria’s southern governorates have remained on heightened alert to prevent additional terrorist activity.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Syrian security forces arrested nine suspected ISIS members in Khan Arnabah in Quneitra Province near the Israeli border, breaking up a cell accused of gathering weapons, transporting explosives and moving operatives through the area.

Syrian internal security forces captured the group’s leader, Musab Khalil al-Sheikh, also known as “The Chinese,” during the operation. Authorities also seized weapons, ammunition and components used to make explosive devices.

The cell operated in an area adjacent to the demilitarized zone near the Golan Heights.

Its activities included handling logistics, transporting components for improvised explosive devices and facilitating the movement of ISIS operatives.

Security forces in Syria’s southern governorates have remained on heightened alert to prevent additional terrorist activity.

The arrests follow a separate counterterrorism operation last month in which Syrian authorities stopped a major weapons-smuggling attempt near the Iraqi border.

An investigation reportedly determined that the shipment was intended for Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Authorities intercepted a truck carrying 150 explosive drones, long-range missiles and anti-tank missiles, preventing the weapons from reaching their destination.

The developments come two weeks after Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa told Al Jazeera that Damascus was avoiding military action against Israel because Syria had no interest in such a confrontation.

Al-Sharaa said his government was working with other countries toward a security agreement with Israel that could potentially lead to a broader peace agreement. He maintained, however, that Syria would not relinquish its claims to the “occupied Golan.”

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War and applied Israeli law there in 1981. The United States recognized Israeli sovereignty over the territory in 2019, while most of the international community considers it occupied Syrian territory.

Israel has said retaining control of the Golan Heights is necessary for its security, citing threats from Syria as well as Iran and Iran-aligned forces operating there.

Israel has also argued that relinquishing the territory could allow hostile forces to establish positions overlooking communities in northern Israel.