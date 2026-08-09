Israel instructs Jews to keep low profile in Greece ahead of nationwide pro-Hamas protests

Israel’s Foreign Ministry urges tourists in Greece to conceal Jewish, Israeli identifiers ahead of pro-Hamas demonstrations spanning 84 locations.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has urged Israelis visiting Greece to conceal visible Jewish and Israeli identifiers and avoid demonstrations as pro-Hamas groups prepare rallies at dozens of locations across the country on Sunday.

The heightened caution advisory, issued Saturday ahead of the August 9 demonstrations, tells Israelis to stay away from protests and large gatherings, avoid confrontations with demonstrators and refrain from sharing their real-time locations on social media.

The ministry specifically recommended that travelers “keep a low profile” regarding Israeli and Jewish symbols.

Demonstrations are planned in Athens, Thessaloniki, on Greek islands and at other heavily visited tourist destinations as part of a nationwide campaign protesting Israel’s conduct in Gaza.

While early Israeli reports referred broadly to dozens of protests, Greek organizers said the campaign had grown considerably in the days leading up to Sunday.

March to Gaza Greece, BDS Greece and the Palestinian Community of Greece said at least 84 separate actions had been organized nationwide, up from 41 only days earlier.

“84 points on the map. One voice. Freedom for Palestine,” March to Gaza said while promoting the demonstrations.

The campaign is explicitly spreading beyond Greece’s major cities to islands, resort communities and other areas frequented by tourists, increasing Israeli concerns that travelers could encounter demonstrations while vacationing during the height of the summer season.

The organizing groups accuse Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and criticize the Greek government for maintaining military, diplomatic and economic ties with Jerusalem.

The organizers have also directly linked their campaign to the presence of Israelis vacationing in Greece.

“We will not allow our land to become the vacation center of the perpetrators of genocide,” March to Gaza Greece, BDS Greece and the Palestinian Community of Greece said in a joint statement.

The groups accused Greece of allowing its islands to become vacation destinations for IDF soldiers and criticized Greek purchases of Israeli weapons, Israeli investment in Greek real estate and the use of Greek military facilities in cooperation with Israel and the United States.

“The Greek people know what occupation and fascism mean and stand uncompromisingly alongside Palestine,” the organizations said.

Greece’s New Left party has publicly backed the demonstrations, calling on supporters to participate across the country.

“No cooperation with the State of Israel,” the party said in a statement Friday, adding that “solidarity is not criminalized.”

The scale and rhetoric surrounding Sunday’s protests prompted the Israeli Foreign Ministry to issue its warning before the gatherings began.

Beyond advising Israelis to conceal identifiable symbols, the ministry called on travelers to closely follow announcements from Greek authorities and local media, remain alert to changing conditions and comply with instructions from Greek security forces. Israelis were also advised not to engage protesters in political arguments or other confrontations.

The warning comes against the backdrop of a series of confrontations surrounding Israeli tourists in Greece since the Gaza war began.

One of the most prominent incidents occurred in July 2025, when more than 150 protesters gathered at the port of Syros as the Israeli-operated Crown Iris cruise ship arrived carrying roughly 1,700 passengers.

Protesters waved Palestinian Liberation Organization flags and held signs reading “Stop the Genocide,” while the cruise company ultimately decided not to allow passengers to disembark and instead left the island early. There were no reports of violence.

“The management of Mano Cruise has decided in light of the situation in the city of Syros to now sail to another tourist destination,” the company said at the time.

The episode prompted Foreign Minister Gideon Saar to contact his Greek counterpart, George Gerapetritis.

Days later, protesters gathered when the Crown Iris docked at Rhodes. Riot police pushed demonstrators away from the port and minor scuffles broke out, although the ship’s more than 600 passengers were able to disembark without incident.

Another demonstration followed in Agios Nikolaos on Crete. Protesters unfurled a large Palestinian flag and chanted “Free, free Palestine” while Israeli passengers left the ship for tours. Police used pepper spray during scuffles with demonstrators and four people were detained, according to local media.

Greece has become one of the most popular overseas destinations for Israelis, aided by its geographic proximity and extensive direct air connections between Israel and Athens as well as Greek islands.

At the same time, pro-Palestinian demonstrations have become a regular feature of Greek political life.

More than 1,300 people marched toward the US and Israeli embassies in Athens in March following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, with Greek authorities heavily securing both diplomatic compounds.

Sunday’s nationwide campaign is considerably more geographically dispersed, however, with organizers deliberately calling for demonstrations not only in Athens and Thessaloniki but throughout islands, towns and tourist areas.