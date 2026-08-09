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WATCH: Attempted antisemitic stabbing attack thwarted at Edmonton Heritage Festival

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A Somali man attempted to slash the tent of Israeli attendees at the Edmonton Heritage Festival and attack festivalgoers before event security arrested him, as an anti-Israel protest took place nearby.

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