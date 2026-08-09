WATCH: Attempted antisemitic stabbing attack thwarted at Edmonton Heritage Festival

A Somali man attempted to slash the tent of Israeli attendees at the Edmonton Heritage Festival and attack festivalgoers before event security arrested him, as an anti-Israel protest took place nearby.

A Somalian man attempted to get into the Israeli tent with a knife at the Edmonton Heritage Festival, but was thankfully thwarted & arrested.

Upon arrest, his comrades chanted "All The Zionists Are Racist."

If a Somalian tries to stab you & you happen to prevent that, the… pic.twitter.com/nZpBSLYWSy

— Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) August 5, 2026