Switzerland to enforce Israel-Hezbollah truce in Lebanon: Report

Swiss officials could monitor areas transferred from Israeli forces to the Lebanese army under a proposed agreement.

By World Israel News Staff

Switzerland is emerging as the leading candidate to serve as an international guarantor of a potential agreement between Israel and Lebanon that would see Israeli troops withdraw from southern Lebanon, according to Hebrew-language media reports.

Under the proposed arrangement, territory previously used as strongholds by the Hezbollah terror group would come under the supervision of the Lebanese army, as Israeli soldiers leave those towns. Switzerland could potentially oversee the implementation of the agreement and help ensure that the terms are upheld by both sides.

Multiple sources told i24 News that Switzerland is currently the country most seriously being considered by Israel to enforce the agreement. The proposed mechanism has already begun on a limited basis, with pilot zones established in southern Lebanon where Israeli forces have withdrawn from villages previously used by Hezbollah, while Lebanese army forces have deployed to take responsibility for security.

According to the sources, Switzerland is viewed as an acceptable choice because it maintains strong relations with both Israel and the Lebanese government. The country also has a longstanding reputation for neutrality and for serving as a mediator in international conflicts.

The potential Swiss role comes as Israeli and Lebanese negotiators continue efforts to establish a permanent security arrangement between the two countries. Last Thursday, the latest round of talks concluded in Rome, with both sides seeking to advance negotiations aimed at ending decades of hostility.

Israel and Lebanon have technically remained in a state of war since Israel’s establishment in 1948, although the two countries have generally avoided direct, sustained conflict outside periods of major escalation.

The Trump administration has strongly pushed for a permanent ceasefire and security agreement between Jerusalem and Beirut. Washington has hosted several rounds of talks involving senior diplomatic officials from both countries — an unusual development given that Lebanon does not officially recognize Israel and has historically avoided direct diplomatic engagement with Israeli officials.