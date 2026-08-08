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WATCH: Thousands of Muslims chant during Dearborn Islamic march

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Thousands of Muslims marched through Dearborn, Michigan during the annual Arbaeen procession, chanting and beating their chests while Hezbollah imagery reportedly appeared among the crowd.

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