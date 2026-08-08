WATCH: Thousands of Muslims chant during Dearborn Islamic march August 8, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-thousands-of-muslims-chant-during-dearborn-islamic-march/ Email Print Thousands of Muslims marched through Dearborn, Michigan during the annual Arbaeen procession, chanting and beating their chests while Hezbollah imagery reportedly appeared among the crowd. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/VIDEO-2026-08-08-00-35-09.mp4 ArbaeenDearbornRadical Islam