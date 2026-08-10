Extreme heat to sweep Israel, peak expected Wednesday

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox men and children enjoy the sea at the gender-separated beach in Tel Aviv during the summer holiday, August 8, 2025. (Photo by Flash90)

The Israel Fire and Rescue Service has issued a warning ahead of the heat wave, urging the public to take precautions against fires.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israel is bracing for a prolonged spell of extreme heat, with temperatures expected to climb through Wednesday and some areas forecast to exceed 40 degrees Celsius, while authorities warn of an increased risk of wildfires.

The heat wave will intensify gradually over the next two days before reaching its peak on Wednesday.

Inland and mountainous areas will become increasingly hot and dry, while high humidity will make conditions particularly oppressive along the Mediterranean coast.

Tuesday is expected to bring severe to extreme heat loads across most of the country, with the national fire danger index also forecast to rise significantly.

Wednesday will be mostly clear and is expected to mark the hottest day of the current spell.

Temperatures will remain above seasonal averages on Thursday, although heat loads are expected to ease slightly.

More gradual relief is forecast during the second half of the week. Forecasters do not expect significant heat stress during nighttime hours.

The Israel Fire and Rescue Service has issued a warning ahead of the heat wave, urging the public to take precautions against fires.

A nationwide order signed by the Fire and Rescue Commissioner bans the lighting of fires in open areas through Aug. 31, 2026.

Authorities urge the public—especially the elderly, children, pregnant women, and people with chronic illnesses—to avoid prolonged sun exposure, strenuous activity, and dehydration.

Residents were advised to stay in air-conditioned spaces, drink plenty of water and wear light clothing and sunscreen when outdoors.

Monday will begin with cloudy skies before clearing, but temperatures will rise, particularly in inland and mountainous areas.

Forecast highs include 33°C in Jerusalem, 31°C in Tel Aviv, 32°C in Haifa, 38°C in Kiryat Shmona, 39°C in Tiberias, 37°C in Beer-Sheva, and 42°C in Eilat.